AT&T Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on AT&T T.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with T, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for AT&T.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 69%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $101,888, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $985,313.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $26.0 for AT&T over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AT&T's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AT&T's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $26.0 in the last 30 days.

AT&T Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume T CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $196.5K 9.4K 1.4K T CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $174.3K 9.4K 580 T CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $151.6K 9.4K 1.4K T CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $129.5K 9.4K 2.3K T CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $118.5K 9.4K 880

Where Is AT&T Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 29,923,141, the price of T is down -1.0% at $23.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On AT&T:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on AT&T, which currently sits at a price target of $30.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on AT&T, which currently sits at a price target of $32.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

