Star Bulk Carriers Whale Trades Spotted

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 19 options trades for Star Bulk Carriers SBLK summing a total amount of $716,840.

At the same time, our algo caught 2 for a total amount of 78,500.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $28.0 for Star Bulk Carriers over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Star Bulk Carriers's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Star Bulk Carriers's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $28.0 in the last 30 days.

Star Bulk Carriers Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBLK CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $16.00 $130.0K 202 100 SBLK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $15.00 $97.3K 627 70 SBLK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $20.00 $43.6K 820 115 SBLK CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $15.00 $42.0K 627 170 SBLK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $15.00 $41.7K 627 100

Where Is Star Bulk Carriers Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,909,533, the price of SBLK is up 10.58% at $29.86.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.