This Is What Whales Are Betting On Halliburton

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Halliburton HAL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Halliburton.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 70% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $765,370, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $168,025.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $38.0 for Halliburton over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Halliburton's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Halliburton's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $38.0 in the last 30 days.

Halliburton Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $31.00 $200.9K 778 767 HAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $32.00 $149.4K 61 474 HAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $30.00 $143.8K 130 625 HAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $32.00 $112.8K 572 205 HAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $30.00 $90.4K 130 1.0K

Where Is Halliburton Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,472,844, the price of HAL is down -0.54% at $33.39.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

What The Experts Say On Halliburton:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Halliburton, which currently sits at a price target of $32.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

