Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MRNA

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Moderna.

Looking at options history for Moderna MRNA we detected 29 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 65% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 22 are puts, for a total amount of $1,669,595 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $493,439.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $480.0 for Moderna over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Moderna's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Moderna's whale activity within a strike price range from $95.0 to $480.0 in the last 30 days.

Moderna Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $155.00 $454.6K 1.4K 284 MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $105.00 $204.3K 68 373 MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/25/22 $152.50 $198.2K 580 296 MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $480.00 $165.0K 1.9K 6 MRNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/04/22 $315.00 $115.8K 0 0

Where Is Moderna Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,573,958, the price of MRNA is down -2.13% at $148.58.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What The Experts Say On Moderna:

SVB Leerink has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

B of A Securities upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $180

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $213.

UBS downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $221

Deutsche Bank upgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $175

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

