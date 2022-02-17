What Are Whales Doing With Gilead Sciences

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Gilead Sciences.

Looking at options history for Gilead Sciences GILD we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $3,297,124 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $550,337.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $70.0 for Gilead Sciences over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Gilead Sciences options trades today is 9165.78 with a total volume of 29,778.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Gilead Sciences's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Gilead Sciences Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GILD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $65.00 $1.7M 11.8K 7.3K GILD PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $65.00 $942.2K 11.8K 3.7K GILD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $65.00 $418.4K 21.3K 4.0K GILD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $62.50 $188.8K 3.5K 23 GILD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $70.00 $100.6K 16.8K 1.3K

Where Is Gilead Sciences Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,278,104, the price of GILD is down -0.66% at $61.49.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Gilead Sciences:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Gilead Sciences, which currently sits at a price target of $75.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Gilead Sciences, which currently sits at a price target of $69.

Argus Research upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $75

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

