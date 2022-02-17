Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NVAX

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Novavax.

Looking at options history for Novavax NVAX we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 100% with bearish.

[WATCH NOW] If you have been struggling to profit off the market for the last month, Click Here to Watch How to Beat a Bear Market with this Options Trading Strategy by Nic Chahine

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $275,967 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $263,302.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $74.0 to $260.0 for Novavax over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Novavax's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Novavax's whale trades within a strike price range from $74.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

Novavax Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVAX PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/11/22 $90.00 $60.0K 26 50 NVAX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $150.00 $57.1K 2.7K 190 NVAX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $110.00 $51.6K 279 65 NVAX PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $95.00 $50.0K 549 3 NVAX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/25/22 $75.00 $48.3K 27 38

Where Is Novavax Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,303,386, the price of NVAX is up 0.88% at $87.31.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days.

What The Experts Say On Novavax:

Cowen & Co. downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $150

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.