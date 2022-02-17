Home Depot Whale Trades For February 17

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Home Depot HD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 33 uncommon options trades for Home Depot.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 63% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $1,283,610, and 17 are calls, for a total amount of $1,143,540.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $270.0 to $390.0 for Home Depot over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Home Depot's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Home Depot's whale activity within a strike price range from $270.0 to $390.0 in the last 30 days.

Home Depot Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HD PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $350.00 $213.1K 1.3K 155 HD PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $355.00 $167.1K 599 103 HD CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $350.00 $152.5K 158 100 HD CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $360.00 $152.3K 252 213 HD PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $350.00 $143.0K 1.3K 259

Where Is Home Depot Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,442,167, the price of HD is up 0.17% at $350.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 5 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

