Zscaler Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Zscaler.

Looking at options history for Zscaler ZS we detected 26 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $186,234 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $831,930.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $240.0 to $360.0 for Zscaler over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zscaler's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zscaler's whale trades within a strike price range from $240.0 to $360.0 in the last 30 days.

Zscaler Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $280.00 $61.6K 316 11 ZS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $360.00 $50.8K 4.4K 307 ZS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $280.00 $50.6K 1.3K 431 ZS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $360.00 $48.3K 4.4K 217 ZS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $360.00 $46.0K 4.4K 110

Where Is Zscaler Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 524,448, the price of ZS is down -3.57% at $270.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What The Experts Say On Zscaler:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $360.

Stifel downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $335

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

