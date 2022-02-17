Check Out What Whales Are Doing With RBLX

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Roblox.

Looking at options history for Roblox RBLX we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 64% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $794,060 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $513,447.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $75.0 for Roblox over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Roblox's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Roblox's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

Roblox Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $301.4K 1.7K 1.2K RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $292.9K 1.7K 501 RBLX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $75.00 $109.8K 1.9K 120 RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/25/22 $54.00 $82.7K 1.2K 412 RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $50.00 $81.3K 6.1K 308

Where Is Roblox Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 23,146,323, the price of RBLX is up 1.91% at $54.9.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 81 days.

What The Experts Say On Roblox:

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $99.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $83.

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $84

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

