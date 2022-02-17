Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Citigroup

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Citigroup.

Looking at options history for Citigroup C we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $439,225 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $89,500.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $62.5 to $80.0 for Citigroup over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Citigroup's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Citigroup's whale trades within a strike price range from $62.5 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Citigroup Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $62.50 $78.6K 17.3K 2.2K C PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $65.00 $66.2K 25.6K 1.0K C CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $67.50 $61.5K 38.9K 358 C PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $65.00 $51.4K 3.3K 231 C PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $62.50 $41.2K 17.3K 410

Where Is Citigroup Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,186,119, the price of C is down -1.72% at $65.8.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

What The Experts Say On Citigroup:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $72.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

