Looking At BlackRock's Recent Whale Trades

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on BlackRock.

Looking at options history for BlackRock BLK we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

[WATCH NOW] If you have been struggling to profit off the market for the last month, Click Here to Watch How to Beat a Bear Market with this Options Trading Strategy by Nic Chahine

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $127,188 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $536,210.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $540.0 to $940.0 for BlackRock over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for BlackRock's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of BlackRock's whale activity within a strike price range from $540.0 to $940.0 in the last 30 days.

BlackRock Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BLK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $940.00 $103.7K 71 58 BLK CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $550.00 $93.2K 4 4 BLK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $540.00 $74.7K 14 3 BLK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $840.00 $66.3K 103 139 BLK CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $840.00 $64.0K 103 164

Where Is BlackRock Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 339,728, the price of BLK is up 0.52% at $785.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On BlackRock:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on BlackRock, which currently sits at a price target of $1043.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.