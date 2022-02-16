Looking At Bill.com Holdings's Recent Whale Trades

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 15 options trades for Bill.com Holdings BILL summing a total amount of $1,172,240.

At the same time, our algo caught 6 for a total amount of 259,670.

What's The Price Target?

[WATCH NOW] If you have been struggling to profit off the market for the last month, Click Here to Watch How to Beat a Bear Market with this Options Trading Strategy by Nic Chahine

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $260.0 for Bill.com Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Bill.com Holdings options trades today is 458.43 with a total volume of 1,579.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Bill.com Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $200.0 to $260.0 over the last 30 days.

Bill.com Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BILL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $250.00 $388.5K 242 135 BILL CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $250.00 $230.0K 2.3K 315 BILL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $250.00 $225.4K 242 42 BILL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $250.00 $180.3K 242 70 BILL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $260.00 $84.0K 190 18

Where Is Bill.com Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,384,619, the price of BILL is up 1.01% at $256.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

What The Experts Say On Bill.com Holdings:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Bill.com Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Bill.com Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $285.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Bill.com Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $265.

BMO Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $209

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Bill.com Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.