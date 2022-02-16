This Is What Whales Are Betting On Pfizer

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pfizer.

Looking at options history for Pfizer PFE we detected 25 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 24% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 76% with bearish.

[WATCH NOW] If you have been struggling to profit off the market for the last month, Click Here to Watch How to Beat a Bear Market with this Options Trading Strategy by Nic Chahine

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,367,723 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,007,692.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $70.0 for Pfizer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Pfizer options trades today is 9631.5 with a total volume of 19,333.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Pfizer's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Pfizer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $70.00 $496.5K 845 250 PFE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $70.00 $396.1K 211 200 PFE CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $49.00 $195.6K 4.1K 1.4K PFE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $50.00 $177.5K 19.0K 660 PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $55.00 $149.4K 3.8K 332

Where Is Pfizer Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 20,357,922, the price of PFE is up 0.23% at $49.91.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

What The Experts Say On Pfizer:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.