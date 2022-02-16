Intel Whale Trades For February 16

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 17 options trades for Intel INTC summing a total amount of $691,762.

At the same time, our algo caught 9 for a total amount of 489,070.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $52.5 for Intel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intel's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intel's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $52.5 in the last 30 days.

Intel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $42.50 $203.7K 18.9K 568 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $42.50 $61.1K 1.7K 94 INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/25/22 $49.00 $59.8K 4.0K 725 INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $42.50 $52.5K 18.9K 712 INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $49.9K 38.4K 243

Where Is Intel Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,721,927, the price of INTC is down -1.14% at $47.89.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On Intel:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Intel, which currently sits at a price target of $53.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Intel, which currently sits at a price target of $53.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Intel, which currently sits at a price target of $58.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Intel, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

