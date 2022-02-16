This Is What Whales Are Betting On Futu Holdings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Futu Holdings.

Looking at options history for Futu Holdings FUTU we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $973,217 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $310,045.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $100.0 for Futu Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Futu Holdings options trades today is 1869.71 with a total volume of 12,227.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Futu Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Futu Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FUTU PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $45.00 $760.0K 891 1.0K FUTU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $60.00 $67.6K 61 34 FUTU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $45.00 $55.4K 9.5K 1.4K FUTU PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $100.00 $53.8K 147 10 FUTU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $100.00 $53.7K 147 20

Where Is Futu Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,080,712, the price of FUTU is down -1.03% at $45.37.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

