Looking At Alphabet's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alphabet.

Looking at options history for Alphabet GOOGL we detected 50 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 25 are puts, for a total amount of $1,488,939 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $1,516,101.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1520.0 to $4500.0 for Alphabet over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alphabet options trades today is 428.0 with a total volume of 1,071.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alphabet's big money trades within a strike price range of $1520.0 to $4500.0 over the last 30 days.

Alphabet Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $4500.00 $358.6K 2 2 GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $2700.00 $253.0K 516 47 GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $1520.00 $131.3K 12 2 GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $1520.00 $131.2K 12 1 GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $1740.00 $102.3K 18 1

Where Is Alphabet Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 309,104, the price of GOOGL is down -0.85% at $2708.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Alphabet:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $3400.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $3400.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $3600.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $3450.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $3430.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

