Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AMZN

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Amazon.com.

Looking at options history for Amazon.com AMZN we detected 38 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 73% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 23 are puts, for a total amount of $1,448,895 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $932,981.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2800.0 to $3500.0 for Amazon.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Amazon.com options trades today is 1144.81 with a total volume of 8,395.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Amazon.com's big money trades within a strike price range of $2800.0 to $3500.0 over the last 30 days.

Amazon.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/25/22 $3070.00 $258.7K 124 56 AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $3070.00 $130.1K 216 160 AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $3070.00 $123.4K 216 78 AMZN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $2850.00 $117.5K 577 5 AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $3000.00 $117.0K 1.7K 71

Where Is Amazon.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 248,817, the price of AMZN is down -0.85% at $3103.71.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

What The Experts Say On Amazon.com:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $4100.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $4200.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $4000.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $3950.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $4500.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

