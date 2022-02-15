Looking At Barrick Gold's Recent Whale Trades

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Barrick Gold GOLD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GOLD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Barrick Gold.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 64% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $535,774, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $296,688.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $26.0 for Barrick Gold over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Barrick Gold options trades today is 4353.2 with a total volume of 7,270.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Barrick Gold's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $26.0 over the last 30 days.

Barrick Gold Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOLD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $21.00 $358.3K 1.5K 4.1K GOLD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $26.00 $67.8K 57 114 GOLD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $24.00 $42.5K 98 122 GOLD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $20.00 $41.8K 5.1K 306 GOLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $13.00 $41.4K 2.1K 61

Where Is Barrick Gold Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 16,649,556, the price of GOLD is down -2.09% at $20.65.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

