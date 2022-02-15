DraftKings Whale Trades For February 15

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on DraftKings.

Looking at options history for DraftKings DKNG we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $481,375 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $391,126.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $65.0 for DraftKings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DraftKings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DraftKings's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

DraftKings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $50.00 $80.4K 291 56 DKNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $67.0K 6.9K 40 DKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $22.50 $66.0K 1.8K 101 DKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $30.00 $61.3K 1.4K 553 DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/25/22 $23.00 $57.1K 1.7K 428

Where Is DraftKings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,081,861, the price of DKNG is up 5.77% at $23.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days.

What The Experts Say On DraftKings:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on DraftKings, which currently sits at a price target of $31.

Morgan Stanley upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $31

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

