Looking At Comcast's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Comcast CMCSA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CMCSA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Comcast.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 29% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $507,392, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $301,287.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $55.0 for Comcast over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Comcast's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Comcast's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Comcast Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMCSA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $69.2K 8.0K 232 CMCSA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $68.7K 8.0K 413 CMCSA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $47.50 $67.2K 6.6K 411 CMCSA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $47.50 $64.8K 18.0K 3.8K CMCSA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $47.50 $58.6K 18.0K 2.5K

Where Is Comcast Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,747,527, the price of CMCSA is up 1.31% at $48.02.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

What The Experts Say On Comcast:

RBC Capital upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $60

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Comcast, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Comcast, which currently sits at a price target of $56.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.