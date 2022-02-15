What Are Whales Doing With Coinbase Global

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Coinbase Global.

Looking at options history for Coinbase Global COIN we detected 28 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 64% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $1,472,896 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $957,958.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $240.0 for Coinbase Global over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Coinbase Global options trades today is 1171.42 with a total volume of 8,910.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Coinbase Global's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $240.0 over the last 30 days.

Coinbase Global Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $200.00 $625.0K 453 250 COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $491.7K 19 38 COIN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $240.00 $136.7K 1.2K 39 COIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $240.00 $112.9K 585 43 COIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $160.00 $111.6K 258 219

Where Is Coinbase Global Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,437,586, the price of COIN is up 5.21% at $205.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 9 days.

What The Experts Say On Coinbase Global:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $220.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $288.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

