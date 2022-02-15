What Are Whales Doing With Qualcomm

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Qualcomm.

Looking at options history for Qualcomm QCOM we detected 36 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $359,591 and 27, calls, for a total amount of $1,609,964.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $210.0 for Qualcomm over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Qualcomm's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Qualcomm's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

Qualcomm Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $180.00 $166.1K 6.2K 1.1K QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $180.00 $131.0K 6.2K 659 QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $140.00 $123.5K 94 35 QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $140.00 $122.5K 94 70 QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $180.00 $100.8K 6.2K 6

Where Is Qualcomm Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,847,643, the price of QCOM is up 3.83% at $171.46.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

What The Experts Say On Qualcomm:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Qualcomm, which currently sits at a price target of $222.

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Qualcomm, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Qualcomm, which currently sits at a price target of $210.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Qualcomm, which currently sits at a price target of $230.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Qualcomm, which currently sits at a price target of $240.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.