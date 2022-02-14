What Are Whales Doing With ArcelorMittal

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on ArcelorMittal.

Looking at options history for ArcelorMittal MT we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $258,014 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $302,408.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $24.0 to $33.0 for ArcelorMittal over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ArcelorMittal options trades today is 1132.88 with a total volume of 4,558.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ArcelorMittal's big money trades within a strike price range of $24.0 to $33.0 over the last 30 days.

ArcelorMittal Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MT PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $30.00 $123.4K 2.4K 1.0K MT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $28.00 $96.0K 465 0 MT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $27.00 $60.6K 215 135 MT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $33.00 $49.6K 686 277 MT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $44.4K 3.5K 97

Where Is ArcelorMittal Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,831,386, the price of MT is down -2.74% at $29.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 80 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

