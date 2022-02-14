Looking At ASML Holding's Recent Whale Trades

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on ASML Holding ASML.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASML, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 29 uncommon options trades for ASML Holding.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 34% bullish and 65%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $1,772,477, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $591,314.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $450.0 to $710.0 for ASML Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ASML Holding's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ASML Holding's whale trades within a strike price range from $450.0 to $710.0 in the last 30 days.

ASML Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $600.00 $878.0K 118 400 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $450.00 $108.0K 0 6 ASML PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $680.00 $106.7K 36 11 ASML CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $620.00 $96.2K 5 25 ASML PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $650.00 $80.9K 116 11

Where Is ASML Holding Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 718,574, the price of ASML is down -0.51% at $625.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 65 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.