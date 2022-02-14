Rivian Automotive Whale Trades For February 14

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Rivian Automotive.

Looking at options history for Rivian Automotive RIVN we detected 59 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 30 are puts, for a total amount of $2,685,811 and 29, calls, for a total amount of $1,955,087.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $120.0 for Rivian Automotive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Rivian Automotive options trades today is 1011.66 with a total volume of 34,232.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Rivian Automotive's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Rivian Automotive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $390.0K 585 1.1K RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $60.00 $241.2K 519 349 RIVN PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/25/22 $120.00 $196.5K 63 40 RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $195.0K 585 809 RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $195.0K 585 709

Where Is Rivian Automotive Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 23,668,440, the price of RIVN is up 7.22% at $63.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.