Hilton Worldwide Holdings Whale Trades For February 14

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Hilton Worldwide Holdings.

Looking at options history for Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $808,398 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $6,203,685.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $155.0 for Hilton Worldwide Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Hilton Worldwide Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Hilton Worldwide Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $140.0 to $155.0 in the last 30 days.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HLT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $150.00 $2.7M 4.7K 1.5K HLT CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $145.00 $1.9M 5.9K 1.2K HLT CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $155.00 $881.5K 4.2K 1.9K HLT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $155.00 $497.2K 4.2K 1.1K HLT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $140.00 $270.1K 3.0K 2.5K

Where Is Hilton Worldwide Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,106,346, the price of HLT is up 2.63% at $153.47.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.

What The Experts Say On Hilton Worldwide Holdings:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.