Check Out What Whales Are Doing With INTU

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Intuit INTU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with INTU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Intuit.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $369,760, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $568,360.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $600.0 for Intuit over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intuit options trades today is 229.6 with a total volume of 139.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intuit's big money trades within a strike price range of $300.0 to $600.0 over the last 30 days.

Intuit Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $550.00 $148.0K 519 40 INTU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $560.00 $138.8K 221 1 INTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $300.00 $117.2K 0 5 INTU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $540.00 $114.0K 287 15 INTU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $540.00 $98.9K 287 28

Where Is Intuit Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 400,871, the price of INTU is down -0.23% at $534.57.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 10 days.

What The Experts Say On Intuit:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Intuit, which currently sits at a price target of $650.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Intuit, which currently sits at a price target of $700.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Intuit, which currently sits at a price target of $700.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

