This Is What Whales Are Betting On United Parcel Service

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Parcel Service.

Looking at options history for United Parcel Service UPS we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 71% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $88,558 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $790,105.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $260.0 for United Parcel Service over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Parcel Service's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Parcel Service's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

United Parcel Service Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $220.00 $188.4K 1.1K 494 UPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $220.00 $180.6K 1.1K 943 UPS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $200.00 $106.0K 581 250 UPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $220.00 $76.2K 1.1K 269 UPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $220.00 $66.4K 1.1K 761

Where Is United Parcel Service Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,385,745, the price of UPS is up 0.27% at $214.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

What The Experts Say On United Parcel Service:

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $191

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on United Parcel Service, which currently sits at a price target of $265.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.