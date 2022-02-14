Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BIDU

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Baidu.

Looking at options history for Baidu BIDU we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $180,698 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $255,955.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $180.0 for Baidu over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Baidu options trades today is 2347.33 with a total volume of 674.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Baidu's big money trades within a strike price range of $140.0 to $180.0 over the last 30 days.

Baidu Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $170.00 $80.9K 1.0K 0 BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $180.00 $79.5K 5.6K 4 BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $53.4K 716 0 BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/25/22 $170.00 $43.5K 105 128 BIDU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $140.00 $42.6K 320 106

Where Is Baidu Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 760,816, the price of BIDU is up 0.54% at $161.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days.

What The Experts Say On Baidu:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Baidu, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

