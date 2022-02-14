Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CSCO

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cisco Systems.

Looking at options history for Cisco Systems CSCO we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $314,176 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $206,260.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $70.0 for Cisco Systems over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cisco Systems's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cisco Systems's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Cisco Systems Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CSCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $60.00 $109.0K 4.5K 150 CSCO PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $70.00 $85.0K 405 50 CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/22 $55.00 $58.2K 55 0 CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $45.00 $54.9K 683 61 CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $55.00 $39.7K 5.6K 96

Where Is Cisco Systems Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,969,088, the price of CSCO is down -1.2% at $53.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.

What The Experts Say On Cisco Systems:

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Cisco Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $61.

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $65

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

