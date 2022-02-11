This Is What Whales Are Betting On Amgen

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Amgen AMGN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMGN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Amgen.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 75%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $2,457,250, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $345,737.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $250.0 for Amgen over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amgen's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amgen's whale trades within a strike price range from $115.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Amgen Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMGN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $250.00 $2.2M 17 1.0K AMGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $225.00 $118.5K 442 121 AMGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $222.50 $87.7K 212 146 AMGN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $220.00 $63.7K 802 27 AMGN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $227.50 $51.8K 431 166

Where Is Amgen Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,638,237, the price of AMGN is up 0.35% at $229.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 74 days.

What The Experts Say On Amgen:

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Amgen, which currently sits at a price target of $285.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Amgen, which currently sits at a price target of $238.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Amgen, which currently sits at a price target of $233.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Amgen, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

