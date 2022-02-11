Wayfair Whale Trades Spotted

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Wayfair.

Looking at options history for Wayfair W we detected 26 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 73% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $1,789,530 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $233,654.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $210.0 for Wayfair over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Wayfair options trades today is 545.68 with a total volume of 2,410.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Wayfair's big money trades within a strike price range of $130.0 to $210.0 over the last 30 days.

Wayfair Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume W PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/25/22 $150.00 $510.0K 77 425 W PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $175.00 $142.0K 1.1K 29 W PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $145.00 $112.0K 215 32 W PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $110.2K 4.5K 31 W PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $195.00 $107.3K 321 38

Where Is Wayfair Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 600,992, the price of W is down -1.62% at $145.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On Wayfair:

RBC Capital downgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $158

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Wayfair, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.