Walmart Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Walmart.

Looking at options history for Walmart WMT we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $502,473 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $663,734.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $145.0 for Walmart over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walmart's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walmart's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Walmart Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $135.00 $187.2K 9.1K 595 WMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $100.00 $176.7K 167 148 WMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $135.00 $64.2K 655 6 WMT PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $145.00 $62.5K 1.8K 50 WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $131.00 $52.6K 175 97

Where Is Walmart Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,216,306, the price of WMT is down -0.5% at $135.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

