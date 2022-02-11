This Is What Whales Are Betting On Alibaba Group Holding

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Alibaba Group Holding BABA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BABA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 49 uncommon options trades for Alibaba Group Holding.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 32 are puts, for a total amount of $3,060,694, and 17 are calls, for a total amount of $1,134,528.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $205.0 for Alibaba Group Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alibaba Group Holding's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alibaba Group Holding's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $205.0 in the last 30 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/25/22 $125.00 $540.1K 440 1.5K BABA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $200.00 $454.0K 15.2K 60 BABA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $170.00 $314.1K 1.0K 60 BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $200.00 $264.7K 15.2K 107 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $126.00 $251.5K 1.6K 1.0K

Where Is Alibaba Group Holding Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,335,682, the price of BABA is up 1.15% at $125.4.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On Alibaba Group Holding:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alibaba Group Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alibaba Group Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Alibaba Group Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alibaba Group Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

