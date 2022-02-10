Gilead Sciences Whale Trades For February 10

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Gilead Sciences.

Looking at options history for Gilead Sciences GILD we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $473,122 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $594,811.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $65.0 for Gilead Sciences over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Gilead Sciences's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Gilead Sciences's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Gilead Sciences Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GILD PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $65.00 $166.7K 5.1K 343 GILD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $60.00 $92.5K 2.1K 250 GILD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $60.00 $90.0K 2.1K 753 GILD PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $55.00 $85.1K 5.9K 2 GILD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $57.50 $82.0K 12 281

Where Is Gilead Sciences Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 14,051,699, the price of GILD is down -2.57% at $61.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On Gilead Sciences:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Gilead Sciences, which currently sits at a price target of $75.

Argus Research upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $75

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Gilead Sciences, which currently sits at a price target of $69.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Gilead Sciences, which currently sits at a price target of $72.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

