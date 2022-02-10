Check Out What Whales Are Doing With COF

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Capital One Financial COF.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Capital One Financial.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $31,059, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $1,058,681..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $190.0 for Capital One Financial over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Capital One Financial's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Capital One Financial's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

Capital One Financial Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COF CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/11/22 $140.00 $401.9K 239 203 COF CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $139.00 $196.0K 22 200 COF CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/11/22 $135.00 $100.0K 41 40 COF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $139.00 $93.2K 22 50 COF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/11/22 $150.00 $73.0K 263 73

Where Is Capital One Financial Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,168,410, the price of COF is down -0.9% at $157.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On Capital One Financial:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Capital One Financial, which currently sits at a price target of $177.

Stephens & Co. has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Capital One Financial, which currently sits at a price target of $205.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Capital One Financial, which currently sits at a price target of $217.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Capital One Financial, which currently sits at a price target of $185.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.