Check Out What Whales Are Doing With XLNX

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Xilinx.

Looking at options history for Xilinx XLNX we detected 29 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,606,968 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $862,026.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $240.0 for Xilinx over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Xilinx's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Xilinx's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

Xilinx Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XLNX PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $180.00 $680.0K 1.0K 1.0K XLNX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $195.00 $286.2K 302 250 XLNX CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/25/22 $225.00 $257.0K 0 200 XLNX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $190.00 $114.4K 152 27 XLNX PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $240.00 $104.5K 0 0

Where Is Xilinx Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,852,203, the price of XLNX is down -2.93% at $218.61.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 82 days.

What The Experts Say On Xilinx:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Xilinx, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Xilinx, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.