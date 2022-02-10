Looking At InMode's Recent Whale Trades

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on InMode INMD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with INMD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for InMode.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $63,450, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $1,063,119..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $75.0 for InMode over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for InMode options trades today is 638.5 with a total volume of 2,954.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for InMode's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

InMode Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $40.00 $381.0K 549 0 INMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $67.50 $120.0K 610 100 INMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $70.00 $112.2K 231 522 INMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $55.00 $96.3K 900 849 INMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $80.0K 322 85

Where Is InMode Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,973,488, the price of INMD is down -2.45% at $52.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.