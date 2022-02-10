Check Out What Whales Are Doing With LVS

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Las Vegas Sands.

Looking at options history for Las Vegas Sands LVS we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 65% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $455,375 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $837,195.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $62.5 for Las Vegas Sands over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Las Vegas Sands options trades today is 8732.25 with a total volume of 21,343.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Las Vegas Sands's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $62.5 over the last 30 days.

Las Vegas Sands Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LVS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $415.0K 11.2K 1.0K LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $50.00 $117.4K 16.7K 400 LVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $45.00 $109.0K 11.2K 2.4K LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $45.00 $103.5K 11.2K 1.2K LVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $50.00 $58.8K 16.7K 597

Where Is Las Vegas Sands Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,041,751, the price of LVS is down -0.49% at $46.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Las Vegas Sands:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Las Vegas Sands, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Las Vegas Sands, which currently sits at a price target of $44.

CBRE has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Las Vegas Sands, which currently sits at a price target of $47.

UBS upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $53

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

