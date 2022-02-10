Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CPE

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Callon Petroleum CPE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CPE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for Callon Petroleum.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 80% bullish and 20%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $48,480, and 14, calls, for a total amount of $632,356..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $70.0 for Callon Petroleum over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Callon Petroleum's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Callon Petroleum's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Callon Petroleum Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $65.00 $98.0K 3.2K 341 CPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $65.00 $59.2K 3.2K 141 CPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $45.00 $53.4K 105 47 CPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $65.00 $50.9K 3.2K 753 CPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $65.00 $50.9K 3.2K 653

Where Is Callon Petroleum Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,112,854, the price of CPE is up 5.77% at $54.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On Callon Petroleum:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Callon Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $63.

JP Morgan downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $62

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

