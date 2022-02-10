What Are Whales Doing With Discovery

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Discovery DISCA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DISCA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Discovery.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 80%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $143,395, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $317,160.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $30.0 for Discovery over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Discovery options trades today is 18732.14 with a total volume of 2,785.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Discovery's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Discovery Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DISCA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $17.50 $131.5K 173 86 DISCA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $22.50 $82.2K 224 69 DISCA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $22.50 $40.9K 1.2K 0 DISCA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $27.50 $32.5K 3.4K 105 DISCA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $30.00 $31.7K 124.3K 567

Where Is Discovery Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,717,848, the price of DISCA is up 2.78% at $30.67.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

