PayPal Holdings Whale Trades For February 09

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on PayPal Holdings.

Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings PYPL we detected 180 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 103 are puts, for a total amount of $9,360,263 and 77, calls, for a total amount of $4,316,674.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $340.0 for PayPal Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PayPal Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PayPal Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $75.0 to $340.0 in the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $155.00 $289.2K 771 2.2K PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $105.00 $216.0K 51 303 PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/25/22 $120.00 $180.0K 19 216 PYPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $240.00 $163.9K 1.5K 42 PYPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $240.00 $116.6K 1.5K 28

Where Is PayPal Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 28,847,317, the price of PYPL is up 2.23% at $122.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

