Bill.com Holdings Whale Trades For February 09

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Bill.com Holdings BILL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BILL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Bill.com Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,710, and 13, calls, for a total amount of $819,233..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $430.0 for Bill.com Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bill.com Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bill.com Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $430.0 in the last 30 days.

Bill.com Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BILL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $240.00 $206.5K 1.5K 290 BILL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $340.00 $87.2K 43 27 BILL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $430.00 $81.0K 443 137 BILL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $430.00 $72.0K 443 202 BILL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $150.00 $65.6K 36 0

Where Is Bill.com Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,222,881, the price of BILL is up 3.42% at $244.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

What The Experts Say On Bill.com Holdings:

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Bill.com Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $285.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Bill.com Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $265.

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $296

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Bill.com Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Bill.com Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

