Looking At Biogen's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Biogen BIIB.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BIIB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Biogen.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $52,135, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $568,809.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $155.0 to $300.0 for Biogen over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Biogen options trades today is 720.25 with a total volume of 499.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Biogen's big money trades within a strike price range of $155.0 to $300.0 over the last 30 days.

Biogen Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIIB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $155.00 $331.2K 0 36 BIIB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $240.00 $47.2K 267 113 BIIB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $155.00 $36.8K 0 40 BIIB CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $260.00 $35.0K 132 100 BIIB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $300.00 $32.5K 1.8K 31

Where Is Biogen Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 522,881, the price of BIIB is up 2.02% at $226.89.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

What The Experts Say On Biogen:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Biogen, which currently sits at a price target of $360.

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Biogen, which currently sits at a price target of $195.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Biogen, which currently sits at a price target of $290.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Biogen, which currently sits at a price target of $244.

HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Biogen, which currently sits at a price target of $270.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.