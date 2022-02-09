Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BHC

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Bausch Health Companies BHC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BHC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 options trades for Bausch Health Companies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $730,000, and 18, calls, for a total amount of $2,006,572..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $30.0 for Bausch Health Companies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Bausch Health Companies options trades today is 5903.67 with a total volume of 17,100.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Bausch Health Companies's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Bausch Health Companies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BHC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $730.0K 4.7K 2.0K BHC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $25.00 $439.9K 190 1.5K BHC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $402.5K 1.2K 505 BHC CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $25.00 $331.5K 21.4K 3.6K BHC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $25.00 $120.3K 190 312

Where Is Bausch Health Companies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,079,528, the price of BHC is up 5.55% at $26.16.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

