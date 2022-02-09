This Is What Whales Are Betting On Tesla

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tesla.

Looking at options history for Tesla TSLA we detected 637 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 210 are puts, for a total amount of $12,298,564 and 427, calls, for a total amount of $26,944,754.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $2475.0 for Tesla over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tesla's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tesla's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $2475.0 in the last 30 days.

Tesla Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $5.00 $932.0K 343 20 TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $975.00 $424.2K 595 86 TSLA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $2475.00 $158.0K 368 40 TSLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $2475.00 $157.9K 368 42 TSLA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $2475.00 $157.8K 368 43

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,401,355, the price of TSLA is up 1.34% at $934.39.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On Tesla:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1025.

Credit Suisse upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $1025

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $910.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $313.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $325.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

