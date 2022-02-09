Cloudflare Whale Trades For February 09

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cloudflare.

Looking at options history for Cloudflare NET we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $321,146 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $365,066.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $115.0 for Cloudflare over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cloudflare options trades today is 391.29 with a total volume of 934.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cloudflare's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $115.0 over the last 30 days.

Cloudflare Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $115.00 $91.3K 525 124 NET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $111.00 $86.8K 152 103 NET PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $110.00 $85.0K 1.0K 143 NET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $106.00 $55.2K 139 108 NET CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $100.00 $53.9K 117 26

Where Is Cloudflare Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,529,074, the price of NET is up 1.53% at $111.64.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Cloudflare:

Stifel downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $113

Credit Suisse upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $140

Keybanc downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $132

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

