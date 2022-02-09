What Are Whales Doing With Salesforce.com

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Salesforce.com.

Looking at options history for Salesforce.com CRM we detected 35 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 17% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 82% with bearish.

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,720,409 and 26, calls, for a total amount of $1,225,149.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $270.0 for Salesforce.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Salesforce.com's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Salesforce.com's whale activity within a strike price range from $115.0 to $270.0 in the last 30 days.

Salesforce.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $220.00 $840.0K 6.6K 708 CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $210.00 $338.2K 2.3K 110 CRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $270.00 $166.1K 1.2K 33 CRM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $270.00 $156.9K 1.7K 70 CRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $270.00 $156.0K 1.7K 70

Where Is Salesforce.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,742,333, the price of CRM is up 1.03% at $219.68.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On Salesforce.com:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Salesforce.com, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.