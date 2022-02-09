Looking At Wynn Resorts's Recent Whale Trades

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Wynn Resorts.

Looking at options history for Wynn Resorts WYNN we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 69% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $58,480 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $905,267.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $100.0 for Wynn Resorts over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wynn Resorts's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wynn Resorts's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Wynn Resorts Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WYNN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $90.00 $254.8K 10.6K 1.1K WYNN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $148.5K 1.6K 100 WYNN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/11/22 $87.00 $134.2K 937 790 WYNN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/11/22 $87.00 $72.8K 937 258 WYNN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $62.8K 1.6K 141

Where Is Wynn Resorts Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,086,591, the price of WYNN is up 3.39% at $92.89.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

What The Experts Say On Wynn Resorts:

CBRE has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Wynn Resorts, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.