Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SHOP

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Shopify.

Looking at options history for Shopify SHOP we detected 26 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 76% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $767,554 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $1,034,862.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $700.0 to $2400.0 for Shopify over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Shopify's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Shopify's whale trades within a strike price range from $700.0 to $2400.0 in the last 30 days.

Shopify Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHOP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $1260.00 $411.0K 67 0 SHOP CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $800.00 $232.0K 80 20 SHOP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $760.00 $163.3K 139 10 SHOP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $2400.00 $150.0K 17 1 SHOP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/11/22 $960.00 $129.0K 245 77

Where Is Shopify Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 222,212, the price of SHOP is up 2.23% at $897.6.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.